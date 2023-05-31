Diversified LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 677,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

