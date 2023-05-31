Diversified LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

NYSE HD traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

