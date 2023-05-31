Diversified LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.09. 63,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

