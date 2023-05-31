Diversified LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 601,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,792. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

