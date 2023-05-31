Diversified LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,481,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,020,000 after buying an additional 528,937 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. 3,599,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,225. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.