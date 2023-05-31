Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $361,810.32 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60.
Diodes Price Performance
Diodes stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 555,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
