Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $361,810.32 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60.

Diodes stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 555,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $75,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

