Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP reduced its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,407 shares during the period. Despegar.com makes up about 0.6% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 64,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

