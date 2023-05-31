Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,228 shares of company stock worth $215,323,541 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,671. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.