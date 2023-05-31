Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 629 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,560. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

