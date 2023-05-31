Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New $71,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,008,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,945,781. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

