Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $87,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.65. 61,306,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,630,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.76. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $620.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

