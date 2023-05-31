Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $110,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $132.70. 3,088,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

