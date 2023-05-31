Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 316 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.79. The company had a trading volume of 470,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,023. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $317.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.89 and its 200 day moving average is $264.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

