Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 454,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. 2,348,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

