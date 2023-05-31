Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,247 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 4,461,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.