Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 423,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 67,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,528. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.