DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $818,629.52 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $818,629.52 and approximately $3.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,367 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

