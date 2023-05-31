Davis Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 8.3% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned 2.30% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $148,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE WAL traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 1,526,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.