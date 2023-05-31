Davis Asset Management L.P. Has $25.30 Million Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Five Star Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.39% of Five Star Bancorp worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 11,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 33.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

