Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in May

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,911,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 3,688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.8 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $12.70 on Tuesday. 24,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.