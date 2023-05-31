Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on DQ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

