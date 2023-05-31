Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Daqo New Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on DQ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.