DA Davidson Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $412.20 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.74 and a 200-day moving average of $499.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

