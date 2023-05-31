Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.39 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
