Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.39 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

