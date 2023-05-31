CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 600 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
Featured Stories
