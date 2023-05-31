CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 600 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,264. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

