Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.86 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $6.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.