Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 3,773,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,821. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

