Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 75588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRGY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.88. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

