Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.50 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

