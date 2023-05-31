Contrasting Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.67 $432.00 million $0.06 279.67

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

