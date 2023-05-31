Continuum Finance (CTN) One Day Volume Hits $133,393.40

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $133,393.40 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

