Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$3,200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,870.00.

TSE:CSU traded up C$73.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2,747.12. 18,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,600.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,361.33. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1 year high of C$2,782.56. The company has a market cap of C$58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 81.6713586 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

