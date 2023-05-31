Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Conn’s stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn's had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn's's quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conn's will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

