Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Conn’s Price Performance
Conn’s stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.