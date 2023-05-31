Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,583,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 344,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

