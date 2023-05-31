Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 3,345 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.11. 268,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.85. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

