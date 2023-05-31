Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,850 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 3,906,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.