Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.