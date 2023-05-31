Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 11,012 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 454,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 644,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 89,296 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.9 %

WFC stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430,141. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

