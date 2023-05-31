Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $22.18 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 4,200,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 8,858,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,729,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

