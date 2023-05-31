Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 823.5 days.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFMOF traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.71. Cofinimmo has a fifty-two week low of C$79.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.