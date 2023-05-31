Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 823.5 days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFMOF traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.71. Cofinimmo has a fifty-two week low of C$79.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
