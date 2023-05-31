CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.20. 1,501,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

