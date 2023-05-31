Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 387,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,572,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.