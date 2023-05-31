Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.96 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.80.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.27.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

