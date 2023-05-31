Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.01 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.61. 978,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,478. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

