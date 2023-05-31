Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 132,509 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

VZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,268,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

