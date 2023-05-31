Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.21. 1,118,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

