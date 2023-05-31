Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DOV traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.52. 228,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.