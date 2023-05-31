Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. 281,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,832. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.