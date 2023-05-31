Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.83. 939,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,702. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.83 and a 200-day moving average of $407.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

