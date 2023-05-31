Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 734,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,213. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

