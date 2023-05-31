Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $385,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

